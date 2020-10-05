Abingdon Town Council to consider zoning law changes

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council is slated to consider changing zoning laws at its Monday meeting.

Two public hearings are scheduled at Town Hall on Main Street, starting at 6:30 p.m., prior to first readings of ordinances that would make the changes.

One amendment would allow multiple family dwellings in the town’s office and industrial district.

Town Council members said they favor the move at a recent work session, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

This change, according to Morani, would help the town develop “some underutilized tracts in town.”

Morani added, “It makes sense to include other residential uses in that zoning district.”

Following the public hearings, Town Council is slated to consider approving this change.

Another public hearing addresses whether the town should allow short-term rentals for special use. But, Morani said, the council members have indicated that they do not favor this plan.

Even so, Morani said, the Town Council will still hold a first reading on this possible zoning change.

