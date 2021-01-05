 Skip to main content
Abingdon Town Council to allow short-term rentals in three business districts
ABINGDON, Va. — Short-term rentals are now allowed as a special use permit in three business districts across Abingdon.

In action taken Monday, the Abingdon Town Council approved three ordinances in three business districts, including B1 limited business district, B2 general business district and B3 central business district.

Also on Monday, the Town Council considered abandoning an unopened right-of-way of White Avenue and Barter Drive.

Former Town Council members Al Bradley, Wayne Craig and Bob Howard have volunteered to serve on a Board of Viewers to study the issue.

On a motion by James Anderson, seconded by Amanda Pillion, the council approved naming the Board of Viewers and presenting a report on whether the abandonment is within the town’s best interest.

A report is due to be reviewed by the Town Council at its February meeting, said John Dew, the town’s director of public works.

The adjacent property owners have drafted a plan to split the property, Dew said.

In another motion, the council voted to name Stewart Hale to serve on the town’s tree commission.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

