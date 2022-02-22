 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon Town Council takes steps to hire new town manager

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon’s Town Council agreed Monday to authorize Mayor Derek Webb to begin negotiations with a search firm to find its next town manager.

Town Manager Jimmy Morani recently resigned, effective Feb. 28, after serving less than three years on the job.

Town Council met for more than an hour in a closed session during the special called meeting to discuss Morani’s replacement, Webb said.

“It was purely just an information session for us to potentially hire a search group,” Webb said.

About three years ago, the town council hired a search firm, which resulted in hiring Ken Vittum as an interim town manager and ultimately Morani, who started his post on May 9, 2019.

No decision has been made on who will be the interim town manager until a new hire is made, Webb said.

The town council meets again Thursday for its monthly work session. It will be the council’s last meeting with Morani as town manager.

