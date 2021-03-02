 Skip to main content
Abingdon Town Council recommends new zoning for the Hassinger House
Abingdon Town Council recommends new zoning for the Hassinger House

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council passed a resolution on Monday to recommend new zoning for the Hassinger House on Cummings Street.

The house is currently zoned residential. But it was used for years as office space — when it served as a longtime visitor center for the Town of Abingdon.

Town leaders now want to sell that property for $600,000.

But they are still studying the underlying zoning issues surrounding its past use as office space, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

The town has plans to sell the property, put the money into its working budget and eventually move tourism offices to the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum on Main Street, according to Morani.

On Monday, the council passed a resolution to recommend that the town’s planning commission review the property for rezoning.

Jason Boswell, the town’s director of community development, said the property would need to be rezoned to sell it.

“It’s possible that somebody would buy it as a private residence,” said Mayor Derek Webb. “But we’re really trying to clean up some improper zoning, to begin with.”

Also on Monday, after a lengthy closed session, the council voted to make a boundary adjustment that would allow them to sell the parking lot with the house.

“We figured out the property was kind of hokey the way it was drawn up on the deed,” Webb said. “We want to make the property as attractive as possible to a potential buyer.”

In other business, the Town Council appointed Joel Taylor to the Sustain Abingdon Committee.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | Twitter: @bhc_tennis

