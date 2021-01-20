Abingdon town council discusses sale of tourism office

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council on Tuesday awarded its blessing — but not a formal motion — to plans to sell the town’s former tourism headquarters.

Known as the Hassinger House, the property off Cummings Street stands beside the town’s Veterans Park.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, staff members addressed concerns about property boundaries.

In turn, the town’s acting attorney, Cameron Bell, said boundaries and a right-of-way should be adjusted before putting the property up for sale.

For years, the Hassinger House served as an office for tourism officials. It was also a visitors center with a gift shop and featured displays of photographs of the Abingdon area.

During 2020, however, virtually all of the town’s tourism staff was laid off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, though, town officials decided to sell the landmark and eventually move its tourism headquarters to the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum, which stands at the prominent corner of Cummings Street and Main Street.

The Fields-Penn House was previously a museum until it was closed due to ongoing needs of repairs to the structure.