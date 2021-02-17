Abingdon Town Council addresses road improvements, cedes right-of-way

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council focused on roads — past, present and future — at Tuesday’s meeting.

That included a resolution addressing how a portion of the never-built White Avenue was left as part of Barter Drive.

On Tuesday, Town Council agreed to abandon the 40-foot White Avenue right-of-way after two residents of Barter Drive requested that land be deeded to them.

Also Tuesday, the council approved a resolution to apply for a $50,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to study the entire watershed of Town Creek.

According to John Dew, the town’s director of public works, this comes after that amount was already committed in the budget to study the creek’s flow and help reduce flooding issues on East Main Street.

Town Council actually set aside $100,000 to study the creek last year. But the grant application requires a match of $50,000, Dew said.

A few months ago, Town Creek flooded East Main Street, which was made worse when a trash can was caught in a drain, said Mayor Derek Webb.

“It was a mess,” he said.