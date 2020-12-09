Abingdon tourism down overall, but Creeper Trail shows growth

ABINGDON, Va. — Tourism in Abingdon may have dipped in terms of fewer visitors and lower meals and lodging tax revenue this summer due to the coronavirus, but the town is still marketing itself as a tourist destination, according to the town’s tourism and marketing manager.

“I know this has been an incredibly difficult year,” Amanda Livingston said at Monday’s Abingdon Town Council meeting.

“One of the greatest challenges during my 20-year marketing career is how do you advertise during a pandemic,” Livingston said.

In that way, the town has hosted a few travel writers and has garnered some coverage in newspapers and magazines, Livingston said.

Today, Abingdon’s visitor center has reduced its hours from seven days a week to four days a week, according to Livingston.

Even so, the Virginia Creeper Trail has remained popular because people are looking for outdoor recreation in a small-town, safe community, Livingston said.

“In 2020, the Virginia Creeper Trail has seen incredible traffic,” she said in a report to the Town Council.

On Tuesday, Livingston made a similar presentation on Abingdon’s tourism at a meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting.