Abingdon teen lands college military scholarship

Jones applied for the scholarship during his senior year at Abingdon High School.

The student will attend Virginia Tech this fall where he will enroll in the ROTC, using the scholarship money toward his college education. He will pursue a degree in national security and foreign affairs.

His goal is to join the Ranger Company at Virginia Tech, a program that develops Army ROTC cadets as leaders and prepares them for the rigors of a career in the Army.

The scholarships were established in memory of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi by his family and are administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation. Admiral Marocchi served in the United States Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Legion of Merit and was one of the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training.

“The legacy of Admiral Marocchi is very admirable,” said the student. “His life is something everyone can look at and take as an example. He left quite a legacy.”

Lifetime dream

Nothing could have suited the teen more than to receive this honor.