Abingdon student awarded State Department fellowship

HARRISONBURG, Va. — William Gifford of Abingdon, a recent graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, has become the 33rd recipient of the Frasure-Kruzel-Drew Memorial Fellowship sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

Gifford will serve at the DOS Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement (PM/WRA) in Washington, D.C., where he will help advance the U.S. government’s conventional weapons destruction program.

With over $200 million annually and spanning more than three dozen countries worldwide, the CWD program assists partner countries with preventing illicit proliferation of conventional munitions to terrorists, criminal gangs and other destabilizing actors, as well as clearing landmines, unexploded ordnance and other explosive remnants of war that threaten civilians and impede post-conflict stabilization.