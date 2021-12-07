Abingdon Sports Complex about 80% complete

ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Sports Complex is now about 80% complete, town officials said Monday at the Town Council meeting.

In the works for about seven years, the $12.5 million Abingdon Sports Complex lies adjacent to The Meadows, a commercial development near Exit 17 off I-81.

Local schools are slated to use the sports complex. It is also set to host 30 weeks of tournaments in 2022 for softball and baseball, Kyle Pollard, the town’s assistant director of recreation, said.

“The tournaments will only be on the weekends,” Pollard said. “It’s community use Monday through Thursday.”

Currently, the town is seeking sponsorships for the complex and has gained

$48,000 in support, Jennifer Johnson, the town’s director of recreation, said. “We continue to field phone calls daily.”

The grand opening of the Abingdon Sports Complex is slated for mid-April of 2022, according to Johnson.

“I’m pretty excited about the grand opening that we’re working on,” Mayor Derek Webb said. “It all sounds very, very exciting.”