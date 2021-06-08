Abingdon schedules power outage Wednesday as Dooley House is moved

ABINGDON, Va. – There will be a power outage in a portion of Abingdon Wednesday while the historic Dooley House is being moved from Pecan Street to Park Street.

The power will be off at the East Main Street/Pecan Street traffic light and up to A Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The house, which had been set to be demolished to make way for a picnic pavilion, is being saved from the wrecking ball with the move.