Abingdon restrategizes tourism goals with property sales

Councilman Mike Owens asked how the items would be advertised — and whether they would be on a state website.

Morani said that option is available, but he hopes locals can find the items, especially since some interest has already been expressed by local groups who need tables and chairs for events.

“The goal is not to make money off of this,” Morani said.

Councilman James “Scabbo” Anderson criticized the sale, however, saying that it puts the town in a “dim light” because many people have come to expect events that the town staged.

Morani said the town has no plans to set up stages for any other events — partly because that is a liability — but did say that the town could “sponsor” events in the future.

As for the Hassinger House — the former headquarters for tourism in this town — that structure’s future came up more than once at Thursday’s meeting.

This spring, in recent meetings, speakers have addressed the Town Council, saying the house’s parking lot is also used by the Veterans Park, which lies on adjacent property.