Abingdon restrategizes tourism goals with property sales

ABINGDON, Va. — Prior to the pandemic, Abingdon sported a team of tourism officials who traveled to trade shows, handed out brochures and put on events across the town limits.
Now, members of that team are no longer on the town’s payroll, the old visitors center known as the Hassinger House is up for sale, and events like a concert series are no longer on the town’s to-do list.
Tourism is now being handled by Tonya Triplett, whose triple title means being the town’s director of economic development and tourism while serving as assistant town manager.
Triplett is assisted by Tenille Montgomery, who serves as the town’s community relations specialist/management analyst.
At Thursday’s Abingdon Town Council meeting, Triplett and Montgomery reported on the town’s progress with tourism, saying a steady stream of visitors has requested Abingdon information at the Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center on Green Spring Road.
That welcome center is being used as a visitors center while the town awaits opening a new visitors center at the old Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum at what Triplett calls “the busiest” corner in Abingdon: where Cummings Street meets Main Street.
In turn, Triplett reported, travel writers have discovered Abingdon’s charms — from the Martha Washington Inn to the Virginia Creeper Trail.
Prior to the pandemic, the town was known for staging a stream of shows and events. Such activities were canceled in 2020. And now the town is preparing to sell many of its old tables and chairs that have been used for events, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
On Thursday, the council approved a proclamation authorizing Morani to sell that surplus material to the public with prepriced tags at a sale targeted for sometime in June.
Keeping surplus items has been costly, Morani mentioned.
“We have a couple of different areas where we’re storing items … and they’re not items that we’re using right now,” Morani said.
He added that the items are “taking up space.”
To date, the town has spent $25,000 in storage fees on such items.
“This is not a very good use of taxpayer money,” Morani said.
Mayor Derek Webb added, “We’re paying a lot of money to store these things. … There’s no point in having equipment that we’re not going to use.”
The town is retaining some tables, chairs and tents “for some events that we might have,” Morani said.
“Even though we’re getting rid of some of these items,” that does not mean that the town is not going to participate in special events, Morani said.
Councilman Mike Owens asked how the items would be advertised — and whether they would be on a state website.
Morani said that option is available, but he hopes locals can find the items, especially since some interest has already been expressed by local groups who need tables and chairs for events.
“The goal is not to make money off of this,” Morani said.
Councilman James “Scabbo” Anderson criticized the sale, however, saying that it puts the town in a “dim light” because many people have come to expect events that the town staged.
Morani said the town has no plans to set up stages for any other events — partly because that is a liability — but did say that the town could “sponsor” events in the future.
As for the Hassinger House — the former headquarters for tourism in this town — that structure’s future came up more than once at Thursday’s meeting.
This spring, in recent meetings, speakers have addressed the Town Council, saying the house’s parking lot is also used by the Veterans Park, which lies on adjacent property.
During public comments, Mark Matney — the commissioner of revenue for Washington County — suggested the town donate the house to the Veterans Park to preserve the parking for the park and make the house a veterans museum.
Near the close of Thursday’s meeting, Councilwoman Amanda Pillion addressed Matney’s remarks by saying the Town Council respects veterans, but the sale of the Hassinger House and the Veterans Park connection are two different issues.
