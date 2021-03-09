Abingdon restaurants feeding those in need

After canvassing locally owned restaurants, Triplett said 16 establishments jumped on board to help with the program.

“It’s a great program,” said Joel Jerkins, owner of J.J.’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in Abingdon. “We’re able to help out people, and at the same time, it’s helping our restaurant. The year 2020 has not been friendly to the restaurant industry. We’re still about 50% of where we were in 2019,” said Jerkins.

The restaurant has prepared two meals — baked chicken with a sherry sauce and roasted pork loins — since the program began.

Mustafa Ahmed, owner of Greeko’s Grill & Café, prepares the to-go meals with generous portions of a lamb and chicken mixture, rice, Greek salad and pita bread.

“I cook for these people just like I’m cooking for my own customers,” said Ahmed.

Carrie Baxter, owner of Chick-n-Little, is glad she decided to participate in the program. She said the program offers restaurants financial help during some of their slowest months.