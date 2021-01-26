 Skip to main content
Abingdon posts vacancy on housing authority
Abingdon posts vacancy on housing authority

ABINGDON, Va. - Abingdon’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is seeking a new member to fill a vacancy.

Anyone interested should complete a statement of economic interest form and may not miss more than three meetings during a 12-month period of service. You must also complete the Board and Commission application found at www.abingdon-va.gov. Return applications to Kim Kingsley, kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

Town Council is slated to consider the applications at its March meeting.

