Abingdon police warn residents to stay inside as they search for suspect

ABINGDON, Va. — Multiple law enforcement officials in Abingdon are looking for a suspect who led police on a Sunday morning high-speed chase.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect was driving a stolen Toyota from Nashville, Tennessee, and led police on a chase clocking as high as 93 mph on Sunday.

The suspect caused a couple of police cars to wreck, according to Andis.

The suspect ultimately abandoned the vehicle on Henry Street in Abingdon and presumably took off on foot near the Washington County Virginia Public Library in Abingdon, according to Andis.

Abingdon Police have since warned residents living in the area of the library — including Henry Street and Taylor Street — to stay indoors, and keep their cars and homes locked as the manhunt continues Sunday afternoon.

