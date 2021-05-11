 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abingdon police investigating store robbery
0 comments

Abingdon police investigating store robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Police Department is investigating the Sunday night robbery of Bares Discount Tobacco and Wine on Main Street in Abingdon.

Police responded to the store around 8:27 p.m., but found the suspect had already fled, police said.

The man produced a weapon and left the store after taking cash and merchandise, according to police. He was described as a white male wearing a red bandanna as a mask, green jacket, dark-colored toboggan and blue jeans.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts