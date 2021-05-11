Abingdon police investigating store robbery

ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Police Department is investigating the Sunday night robbery of Bares Discount Tobacco and Wine on Main Street in Abingdon.
Police responded to the store around 8:27 p.m., but found the suspect had already fled, police said.
The man produced a weapon and left the store after taking cash and merchandise, according to police. He was described as a white male wearing a red bandanna as a mask, green jacket, dark-colored toboggan and blue jeans.
