Abingdon Planning Commission says town does not want digital billboards

Abingdon’s Planning Commission informally dismissed any interest in allowing digital billboards within the town limits Monday.

Representatives of Lamar Advertising recently delivered a presentation requesting to place a digital billboard in Abingdon. But members of the planning commission said they do not want such billboards – with messages changing as frequently as every eight seconds – to be allowed in town.

“People don’t want the digital billboards,” Abingdon Vice-Mayor Donna Quetsch, a member of the planning commission, said. “Nobody’s called me and said, ‘Yes, I want it’. My constituents are saying no.”

No new billboards are allowed in the town limits, Mayana Rice, the town’s director of community development, said.

It is a trend across the country to eliminate billboards within town limits, according to Rice. She had suggested Monday that the planning commission should stage a workshop to develop a code to allow, or not allow, digital billboards.

Yet members, speaking informally and without making a motion, said they were simply not interested in allowing that kind of billboard in Abingdon.

