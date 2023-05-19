The Abingdon Town Council unanimously decided Thursday to re-install banners over Cummings Street during its regular meeting.

The five-member council took action Thursday on recommendations by Town Manager Mike Cochran to re-install a second pole to fly banners over the busy thoroughfare.

Banners had been flown over Cummings Street for several years — until one pole was ordered cut and removed by former town manager Jimmy Morani without permission of the town council.

Town Councilman Wayne Austin made the motion to again fly banners, seconded by Vice Mayor Dwyane Anderson.

The new pole to be used will stand on town property or on a right-of-way, according to Cochran.

“We already own the land on either side of the road,” Cochran said.

Additionally, town staff can change the banners by making use of a flat surface, Cochran said.

“When we go to change the banners, we can use the driveway,” Cochran said. “It will be easier to change it from a flat driveway rather than a hillside.”

The exact placement of the banners will move about a couple of feet, Cochran said, adding “From an optics perspective, it will be almost the same visual.”

The banner space will not be for rent and will be used only for the town, Cochran said.

“Basically, what it’s designed to do is support events that are going to be in the town,” Cochran said. “It’s not a public forum … It’s only for town sponsored events.”

Several Abingdon residents have expressed an interest in seeing the banners fly again, said Mayor Amanda Pillion.

“I’ve heard very much positive feedback from the community on this,” Pillion said. “And I think ultimately that it’s our job — to serve our community.”