Abingdon now allowing larger signs near I-81

ABINGDON, Va. — Businesses are now allowed to have larger signs near Interstate 81 and other parts of Abingdon.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Abingdon Town Council approved a sign ordinance modification that now allows some larger signs.

Signs in the town’s historic district will not be affected, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

“The sign code was revisited in an effort to streamline the code and to make it more business-friendly,” Morani said.

The sign code has now eased several of the restrictions that were previously in place, Morani said.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the sign code update at its June 22 meeting, said Jason Boswell, the town’s zoning administrator and director of community development.

“We wanted to make this as friendly as we possibly could. We were getting a lot of complaints,” Boswell said. “And we took those complaints and tried to make it less restrictive.”

Mayor Derek Webb said he heard from several business owners and potential business owners about the town’s sign rules.

“This is basically streamlining it for businesses,” Webb said. “They just wanted to make that sign ordinance a little more user-friendly.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.