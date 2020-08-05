Abingdon native named president of Virginia Funeral Directors Association

An Abingdon native has been installed as president of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association.
Marty White, owner of Stover Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg, Virginia, was installed as president following a virtual vote by the members of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association executive board of directors. A Virginia-licensed funeral director for 27 years, White will serve as president for the 2020-21 term.
White has been a member of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association his entire funeral service career. He has served as a member and chairman of numerous committees and has been seated on the executive board of directors for the past five years.
White grew up in Abingdon and graduated from Abingdon High School. He has owned Stover Funeral Home since 2019 and has worked there since 2007.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!