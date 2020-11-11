Abingdon mayor asks county Board of Supervisors for sports complex financial support

ABINGDON, Va. — Mayor Derek Webb of Abingdon asked the Washington County Board of Supervisors for financial help Tuesday night to construct the town’s sports complex.

The informal request came in the form of an invitation to participate in the project, which was the focus of a presentation by Webb on Tuesday.

The sports complex near I-81, Exit 17, has run behind schedule and over budget since the concept was introduced a few years ago.

Yet today, Webb said, the project’s grading phase is finishing up.

Next, he said, construction should begin within a few weeks, and hopefully the complex will have its opening in the fall of 2021.

According to Webb, the complex is slated to feature four softball fields plus two multipurpose fields and a smaller half-field for small children.

The facility will also include a press box and a splash pad that may possibly find use as an ice skating rink during winter months.

The complex spreads across 32 acres and will have a connection trail that leads to the Virginia Creeper Trail.

“We’re very, very proud of it,” Webb said.