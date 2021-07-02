Abingdon man charged in market burglary

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man faces charges after authorities say he broke into a market in the Benhams community of Washington County.
Michael Derek Miller, 35, has been charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny in connection with a burglary at Bobby’s Market during the early morning hours of May 21. Deputies said someone smashed the front windows, causing several thousand dollars in property damage, according to a news release. Various items, including cash, were stolen.
Miller was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!