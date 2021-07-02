 Skip to main content
Abingdon man charged in market burglary
Abingdon man charged in market burglary

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man faces charges after authorities say he broke into a market in the Benhams community of Washington County.

Michael Derek Miller, 35, has been charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny in connection with a burglary at Bobby’s Market during the early morning hours of May 21. Deputies said someone smashed the front windows, causing several thousand dollars in property damage, according to a news release. Various items, including cash, were stolen.

Miller was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

