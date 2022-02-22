 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Abingdon man captured in creek following high-speed chase

  • Updated
  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon, Virginia man is behind bars Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 125 mph Monday morning.

Police tracked Matthew Blankenship, 25, driving a 2016 Hyundai at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone at the John Douglas Wayside in Washington County on U.S. Highway 19/58-Alternate, according to Sergeant Sam Matney of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

With police in pursuit, Blankenship accelerated to 125 mph as he traveled into Greendale and Abingdon, Matney said.

Ultimately, Blankenship wrecked into two vehicles at the corner of Porterfield Highway (U.S. 19) and Main Street (U.S. 11) in Abingdon Monday at approximately 11 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Matney. Yet Blankenship’s car suffered severe damage.

“He wrecked the car and left the car at the intersection,” Matney said. “It was totaled.”

Blankenship fled on foot towards Wolf Creek and the railroad tracks. Almost immediately, Matney and a detective took off on foot and eventually tracked Blankenship in the muddy creek bed, where the water and mud was about two to three feet deep.

People are also reading…

“He went about 200 yards down the creek,” Matney said. “You couldn’t see him from Main Street.”

Blankenship was captured in the creek.

He faces several charges, including reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, eluding arrest and possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs.

Blankenship is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food City employees honored

Food City employees honored

Food City recently honored five area residents for service to the community as part of a process to identify the company’s recipient of the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts