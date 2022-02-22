Abingdon man captured in creek following high-speed chase

ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon, Virginia man is behind bars Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 125 mph Monday morning.

Police tracked Matthew Blankenship, 25, driving a 2016 Hyundai at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone at the John Douglas Wayside in Washington County on U.S. Highway 19/58-Alternate, according to Sergeant Sam Matney of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

With police in pursuit, Blankenship accelerated to 125 mph as he traveled into Greendale and Abingdon, Matney said.

Ultimately, Blankenship wrecked into two vehicles at the corner of Porterfield Highway (U.S. 19) and Main Street (U.S. 11) in Abingdon Monday at approximately 11 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Matney. Yet Blankenship’s car suffered severe damage.

“He wrecked the car and left the car at the intersection,” Matney said. “It was totaled.”

Blankenship fled on foot towards Wolf Creek and the railroad tracks. Almost immediately, Matney and a detective took off on foot and eventually tracked Blankenship in the muddy creek bed, where the water and mud was about two to three feet deep.

“He went about 200 yards down the creek,” Matney said. “You couldn’t see him from Main Street.”

Blankenship was captured in the creek.

He faces several charges, including reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, eluding arrest and possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs.

Blankenship is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

