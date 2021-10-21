Abingdon man arrested after police say he assaulted woman

ABINGDON, Va.--An Abingdon man has been arrested after authorities said he assaulted a woman on Tuesday.

Michael David Beck was charged with malicious wounding, strangle another causing wounding or injury, abduction by force and prevent help by telephone. Additional charges are pending as the case remains ongoing, the Abingdon Police Department said Thursday.

Police initially began investigating after a woman covered in blood and her hands bound behinder her back was found in the area of Bradley Street and Preston Street. The woman told police that she had been held against her will by Beck.

Police said they learned that Beck had assaulted the woman, bound her hands behind her back and then struck her in the head with a bat. She was able to escape and seek help at a local business, police said.

Beck is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

