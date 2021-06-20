Abingdon leaders provide update on long-awaited sports complex

This house was built in the 1930s on the foundation of a home that burned in 1929. The original house was built in the late 1700s.

“The house wasn’t historic. But it had become iconic in itself,” said Humphreys. “People would see if off the interstate.”

As a councilman, Humphreys championed the cause to save the structure, saying the Town Council agreed to let the building stand as it planned to develop the land for the sports complex.

“There’s a significant amount of work that needs to be done there and the town has to decide what this is going to be used for,” Morani said.

“If it’s a commercial business or a public facility, it will have to be up to code for it to be utilized for the general public,” Morani said.

Dew said the house could be used as a retail space.

“I don’t think anything’s off the table,” he said.

“We’re not going to sell it,” Morani said. “The property is going to stay with the town for the foreseeable future. We certainly want to see it improved or put to use in some way.”