Abingdon Kiwanis Club hosts free drive-in viewing for 'The Sandlot'

ABINGDON. Va. — Food City is partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon to host a Back to School Bash drive-in presentation of the movie "The Sandlot" on Friday, 8:30 p.m., at the former Kmart parking lot at 396 Towne Centre Drive in Abingdon.
Admission is free with a maximum of 168 cars permitted to attend. Cars may begin entering the parking lot at 7 p.m.
WXBQ-FM is slated to provide the audio stream via car radios, and preregistration (www.wxbq.com) is required to receive movie tickets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!