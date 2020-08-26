 Skip to main content
Abingdon Kiwanis Club hosts free drive-in viewing for 'The Sandlot'
Abingdon Kiwanis Club hosts free drive-in viewing for 'The Sandlot'

ABINGDON. Va. — Food City is partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon to host a Back to School Bash drive-in presentation of the movie "The Sandlot" on Friday, 8:30 p.m., at the former Kmart parking lot at 396 Towne Centre Drive in Abingdon.

Admission is free with a maximum of 168 cars permitted to attend. Cars may begin entering the parking lot at 7 p.m.

WXBQ-FM is slated to provide the audio stream via car radios, and preregistration (www.wxbq.com) is required to receive movie tickets.

