Abingdon Historic Preservation Review Board approves demolition of Elliott Building

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board gave Washington County leaders the green light on Wednesday to tear down the Elliott Building.
Standing on Main Street since 1949, the Elliott Building is part of the Washington County Courthouse, a structure currently awaiting renovations.
Dwayne Ball, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, addressed the board and won the certificate of appropriateness following a short presentation.
That demolition process is now slated to begin before early June, Ball said.
“This is a big learning curve for us,” Ball said.
Earlier, county leaders did not win a certificate of appropriateness when asking the review board to demolish the building in February.
The review board denied the application because no architectural sketches were available for the board to review, said the review board’s chairman, Byrum Geisler.
On Wednesday, Ball provided preliminary designs from two firms currently under consideration.
Still, all Ball wanted was the go-ahead to tear down the brick structure on Main Street.
According to review board member Betsy White, the location of the Elliott Building is especially important because it stands between “two of the most significantly contributing buildings” in Abingdon’s historic district — the 1820 Col. James White House and the circa-1869 Washington County Courthouse.
Going forward, Ball promised county leaders would return to the review board each month to provide updates on how the courthouse renovation project proceeds.
“We’re all excited about this,” White said.
Even so, White said county leaders must ensure that the expansion of the courthouse is “compatible” with the historic buildings on Main Street.
“New construction is hard,” White said. “It’s about the hardest thing that we have to do.”
jtennis@brtistolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis