 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abingdon Historic Preservation Review Board approves demolition of Elliott Building
0 comments
featured

Abingdon Historic Preservation Review Board approves demolition of Elliott Building

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 02282021 Washington County Courthouse 02

The Washington County Courthouse is being renovated. County officials officially received permission to tear down the Elliott Building, left of the main entrance.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board gave Washington County leaders the green light on Wednesday to tear down the Elliott Building.

Standing on Main Street since 1949, the Elliott Building is part of the Washington County Courthouse, a structure currently awaiting renovations.

Dwayne Ball, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, addressed the board and won the certificate of appropriateness following a short presentation.

That demolition process is now slated to begin before early June, Ball said.

“This is a big learning curve for us,” Ball said.

Earlier, county leaders did not win a certificate of appropriateness when asking the review board to demolish the building in February.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The review board denied the application because no architectural sketches were available for the board to review, said the review board’s chairman, Byrum Geisler.

On Wednesday, Ball provided preliminary designs from two firms currently under consideration.

Still, all Ball wanted was the go-ahead to tear down the brick structure on Main Street.

According to review board member Betsy White, the location of the Elliott Building is especially important because it stands between “two of the most significantly contributing buildings” in Abingdon’s historic district — the 1820 Col. James White House and the circa-1869 Washington County Courthouse.

Going forward, Ball promised county leaders would return to the review board each month to provide updates on how the courthouse renovation project proceeds.

“We’re all excited about this,” White said.

Even so, White said county leaders must ensure that the expansion of the courthouse is “compatible” with the historic buildings on Main Street.

“New construction is hard,” White said. “It’s about the hardest thing that we have to do.”

jtennis@brtistolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes
Latest Headlines

Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes

Fetching Hearts is one of about 10 pet rescue groups that help find permanent homes for the many dogs, cats and other animals county residents find and bring to the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County. Cindy Holmes, who directs the shelter, said that its work with those groups has only intensified during the pandemic, as safety concerns have made in-person visits to shelters harder.

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia
Latest Headlines

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia

A more contagious — and possibly more dangerous — strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in several Southwest Virginia residents, and none has traveled recently, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

EDUCATION BEAT: Martians among us
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: Martians among us

I’d like to share a few astounding facts and possibilities regarding life on Mars, our relatively near solar system neighbor, orbiting the sun only some 50 million miles further out than Earth.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts