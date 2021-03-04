Abingdon Historic Preservation Review Board approves demolition of Elliott Building

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board gave Washington County leaders the green light on Wednesday to tear down the Elliott Building.

Standing on Main Street since 1949, the Elliott Building is part of the Washington County Courthouse, a structure currently awaiting renovations.

Dwayne Ball, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, addressed the board and won the certificate of appropriateness following a short presentation.

That demolition process is now slated to begin before early June, Ball said.

“This is a big learning curve for us,” Ball said.

Earlier, county leaders did not win a certificate of appropriateness when asking the review board to demolish the building in February.

The review board denied the application because no architectural sketches were available for the board to review, said the review board’s chairman, Byrum Geisler.

On Wednesday, Ball provided preliminary designs from two firms currently under consideration.

Still, all Ball wanted was the go-ahead to tear down the brick structure on Main Street.