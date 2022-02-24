Abingdon hires interim town manager

ABINGDON, Va. - Earl Mathers has been named the interim town manager of Abingdon, Virginia, to replace outgoing Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

Mathers was most recently the county manager of Gaston County, North Carolina. He is slated to begin work March 8. The temporary hire was announced during a Town Council meeting Thursday.

“We’re very excited to have Earl step in as the interim. He is a seasoned administrator with over 30 years of experience in managing different municipalities,” Mayor Derek Webb said.

Morani resigned in late January, with an effective date of Monday, Feb. 28, after less than three years in the town manager position

Mathers was hired through The Berkley Group, a consulting firm that has also been contracted by the town to search for a full-time manager, according to Webb.

Webb expects Mathers to stay on the job for a few months, as the Town Council prepares to open its new sports complex in April and work through plans for its 2022-2023 budget.

“I believe Earl will be a steady hand through the next few months and will provide strong leadership for the town at this time,” Webb said.

Also on Thursday, the town council discussed adding a permit process for restaurants to allow outdoor seating on sidewalks.

“Right now, on our code, we don’t really have any permits for restaurants to have outdoor seating,” Webb said. “We’re just making it a formalized way for restaurants to have seats outside.”

The town council instructed the town staff on Thursday to explore the possibility of adopting an ordinance that offers permits to restaurants to allow outdoor seating on town-owned sidewalks.







