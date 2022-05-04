Abingdon gives Creeper Trail Conservancy 30-day eviction notice

The Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy is being evicted from the Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center in Abingdon.

The 31-year-old, non-profit conservancy was served a 30-day eviction notice on Friday, April 22. Town leaders say they now want that welcome center space at the Findlay House for a second Abingdon welcome center – in addition to the newly-opened Fields-Penn House on Main Street.

“We need to utilize that building more fully, especially with the advent of the sports complex,” Interim Town Manager Earl Mathers said Wednesday. “There’s nothing sinister about it.”

The conservancy – formerly known as the Virginia Creeper Trail Club – boasts 3,000 members. Volunteers and Executive Director Lisa Kestner Quigley have occupied the Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center at the Findlay House for eight years near the head of the trail, rent-free, yet sold merchandise to support the conservancy.

At this point, it’s not yet known whether the conservancy is being evicted, Abingdon Town Manager Tonya Triplett said Wednesday.

On Friday, town leaders are meeting with Quigley to discuss the issue.

“We’re supportive and we want to see them thrive and to continue to be a viable partner with the town on the Virginia Creeper Trail, which, you know, is our most important asset,” Mathers said.

Annually, according to the conservancy, the Virginia Creeper Trail attracts about 250,000 visitors to the nationally-recognized rail trail, built on the former Abingdon Branch of the Norfolk & Western Railway, where trains stopped running in 1977.

In light of the eviction, town and county leaders have discussed other sites that could provide a home for the conservancy if the Findley House is no longer available, including the Alvarado Depot and a semi-historic mansion standing in need of repair at the Meadows Sports Complex.

“We have had people reach out and want to be helpful, but we need to talk to the town first, Quigley said.

Washington County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Mike Rush favors the conservancy move to Damascus - if the eviction stands, since that town along U.S. Highway 58 bases a majority of its economy on Virginia Creeper Trail traffic.

“The Creeper Trail goes to Abingdon, but it’s not as important or as central to the economy of Abingdon as it’s central to the economy of Damascus,” Rush said.

Rush, for one, suggested a spot could be found in a newly-opened Damascus site that provides offices for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. The Appalachian Trail also runs through Damascus and uses a portion of the 34-mile-long Virginia Creeper Trail as its path.

Over the past 30 years, the conservancy has helped maintain the trail and developed a master plan for its continued maintenance, Quigley said.

Ownership of the trail is split between the towns of Abingdon and Damascus on the western half. The eastern portion is administered as a national forest trail as part of the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area between the North Carolina border at Grayson County and Damascus. Working with all entities, Quigley said the conservancy has helped construct 62 benches, 25 interpretive signs and several small shelters along the trail.

On Wednesday, Mathers would not say if the eviction notice would stand. Yet he did suggest the group provide “documentation” of its activities.

Recently, the town provided $50,000 in federal CARES Act funding to the conservancy, according to Mathers.

“We have to see how the discussions go,” Mathers said. “We have to see some financial information, if possible, and to see if they can provide some insurance.”

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said he’s looking forward to discussing the matter with the conservancy on Friday.

“There’s no ill feeling or anything like that – not from the town,” Webb said. “We may come to an agreement on Friday. I want to hear their side of it. I really do like the conservancy.”

