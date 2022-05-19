Abingdon finance director says town is paying $750,000 each year to support county residents

Abingdon’s budget may soon require higher fees, the town’s director of finance told the Abingdon Town Council during Thursdays’ meeting.

“The town can no longer take on things that we can’t have a revenue stream for,” Steve Trotman, the town’s director of finance, said. “We provide tremendous services for residents, but many times the charges for those services are 15 and 20 years old, but yet our costs are 2022 and 2023.”

Trotman spoke during Thursday’s meeting, which included discussions of the upcoming budget by Town Councilman Mike Owens and Mayor Derek Webb.

Case in point, the Coomes Recreation Center costs more than $1 million a year to operate at a site featuring swimming pools, a walking track and playground near E.B. Stanley Middle School in Abingdon.

“We don’t charge a lot for membership fees. We don’t charge a lot for season passes. We don’t charge a lot for rental of rooms,” Trotman said.

The anticipated revenue of the center is less than $250,000, which then leaves an $837,000 deficit in next year’s budget, Trotman said.

Yet about 65% of the people who use the center are county residents, which equates to a cost of $557,000, Trotman said.

Each year, the Washington County government contributes $27,000 to help fund the center, Trotman said.

“So that leaves town residents subsidizing quality of life experience for the county residents to the tune of $530,000,” Trotman said.

Additionally, Trotman said the cost to run the town’s fire department includes $335,734 for calls inside Washington County, which is 55% of all calls received by the fire department in Abingdon, according to Trotman.

To help, the county government gives $79,000 a year to the fire department.

So that leaves the town paying $257,000 a year for calls answered in the county, Trotman said.

In the end, Trotman suggested the Town Council consider finding a solution to paying about $750,000 a year to help support county residents.

“It is going to have to be discussed,” he said. “It is not sustainable for the town to continue to subsidize the county to the tune of three-quarters of a million dollars a year. I think it’s appalling that we’ve found ourselves in this situation.”

