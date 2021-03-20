 Skip to main content
Abingdon Farmers Market to open at pavilion on April 3
Abingdon Farmers Market to open at pavilion on April 3

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market will start the 2021 season at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion on April 3, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Tuesday Market will start April 6, 3-6 p.m., inside the pavilion at the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street in Abingdon.

The market is slated to feature at least 30 vendors a week from local farms as well as artisans and craftspeople.

No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the farmers market.

On-site shopping is allowed, as long as physical distancing guidelines are adhered to.

Vendors as well as customers are required to wear a face mask.

For more, call 276-698-1434 or email abingdonmarket@gmail.com.

You can also visit the market website at www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com.

