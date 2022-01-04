Abingdon establishes new Veterans Advisory Board for park, events

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council unanimously approved establishing a new Veterans Advisory Board at Monday’s meeting.

The move comes after a second reading of an ordinance to establish the board to oversee veteran activities, such as parades, and the Veterans Memorial Park off Cummings Street, said Mayor Derek Webb.

“We’re trying to streamline the processes to oversee all veterans’ activities in the town,” said Webb. “This board will be an advisory committee for the council.”

Webb said the Town Council had been working on this plan for months.

Yet the move was criticized by attorney Emmitt Yeary, a longtime member of the nonprofit Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.

“Why now?” Yeary asked during the meeting’s public comment period.

Yeary called this move “an intentionally developed plan and scheme by the town manager and others to undermine the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.”

This foundation has held events at the park and other sites for years, according to Yeary.