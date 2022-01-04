Abingdon establishes new Veterans Advisory Board for park, events

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council unanimously approved establishing a new Veterans Advisory Board at Monday’s meeting.
The move comes after a second reading of an ordinance to establish the board to oversee veteran activities, such as parades, and the Veterans Memorial Park off Cummings Street, said Mayor Derek Webb.
“We’re trying to streamline the processes to oversee all veterans’ activities in the town,” said Webb. “This board will be an advisory committee for the council.”
Webb said the Town Council had been working on this plan for months.
Yet the move was criticized by attorney Emmitt Yeary, a longtime member of the nonprofit Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.
“Why now?” Yeary asked during the meeting’s public comment period.
Yeary called this move “an intentionally developed plan and scheme by the town manager and others to undermine the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.”
This foundation has held events at the park and other sites for years, according to Yeary.
In his comments, Yeary added, “This is not just about the park or veterans. It’s about everything our servicemen and women have fought and died for — freedom of speech, freedom of association. It’s about the integrity and honesty of our government and resistance to tyrannical abuse of power and bigotry.”
Following the meeting, Webb said, “Our hope is that the newly created Veterans Advisory Board can work closely together with the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation. Our goal is to have a more robust selection of events and support network for the veterans in our community.”
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Tennis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.