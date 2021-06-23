 Skip to main content
Abingdon discusses how to spend federal funds
ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council members contemplated Tuesday what to do with an upcoming $8.1 million windfall from Uncle Sam.

The town is set to receive federal money — in two installments of roughly $4 million each — this summer and next June, said Steve Trotman, the town’s director of finance, at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

“It’s a lot of money,” Trotman said. “The first half comes in the next few weeks.”

He said there are several eligible uses for the money, including:

» Aiding government services affected by the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

» And investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

“We all know there are projects that had to be deferred because of the pandemic,” Trotman said.

Other uses could include meeting payroll and benefits for public health and safety workers, he added.

In Abingdon, Trotman said the primary industry affected by the pandemic was tourism — in terms of a decrease in sales, meals and lodging tax revenue in the hospitality industry.

He advised the council not to take on “legacy” projects that would require additional funding beyond this “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity from the federal government.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

