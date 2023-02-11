It started as your typical American love story.

She was a chatty grocery store cashier and he was a quiet, freckle-faced bag-boy.

Brooke Kirkley, then 16, was one of three females working at a supermarket called Tom Thumb in Mansfield, Texas, when she met 16-year-old Steven Bednar, one soul in a sea of sackers — guys hired to load customers’ groceries into bags.

This was a new store, south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, when the pair met on Feb. 19, 2002.

“It was not love at first sight,” Steven said. “It’s just that we each worked at a grocery together.”

Still, after a few weeks went by, Brooke and Steven were alone among aisles of paper towels, soup, eggs, bananas, milk, poultry and fish. They would spend two hours each night together — the checker and the sacker, when virtually no one else worked in the store and hardly any customers paid a visit between 10 p.m. and midnight.

They passed the time by talking — well, Brooke did. She was from Cedar Hill, Texas; Steven was from Mansfield, Texas. He was, in her words, “a cutie.”

But it was tough, she said, to get him to talk as one month turned into another on the store’s closing shift.

“There was nothing to do, so we started talking,” Brooke said. “I started talking. He refused to talk to me at first. He was the only person to talk to. And I needed someone to talk to. But he just looked at me and would not talk back.”

Brooke laughed.

“I needed a conversation,” she said. “And he was going to be my best friend, whether he wanted to or not.”

Lord of the Rings

Steven’s shell of shyness suddenly slipped open when the movie “Lord of the Rings” was released on DVD. He found the flick for sale at Tom Thumb. And he proceeded to stand in line — at Brooke’s cash register, intent on buying that movie and ultimately changing the course of his life.

But, first — he had to wait in line for what seemed like forever. Steven had only one item. But, more importantly, he was finally ready to talk.

The 16-year-old boy asked the 16-year-old girl over to his parents’ house to watch his newly purchased copy of “Lord of the Rings.”

She didn’t say yes — at first. She called her father. And he granted permission to go on the date.

When the big day arrived, Steven’s dad served as a chaperone in the Bednar’s’ Texas residence, where the two Tom Thumb teens sat on a couch together, watching the movie.

Brooke said she “despised the movie” but she did like Steven.

He liked both Brooke and the movie. But whatever action stirred on the screen played secondary to his drawn-out desire to hold Brooke’s hand.

Fact is, it took him two hours to move his hand toward hers — “going “about a millimeter a minute,” he said — as she witnessed Steven’s snail’s-paced posture and provided a green light. She turned over her hand to embrace his. And, with that, they were joined in the genesis of their love story.

Texas to Tennessee

Months of typical teenage dating followed with movies and meals and the mall before Steven popped the question — “Will you marry me?” — on the one-year anniversary of their first hand-holding experience.

The pair got married on a hot night in July of 2004 — with sweltering, 100-degree heat that nearly caused Brooke to faint, standing in her wedding dress, looking like “Cinderella” in a fairy tale come to life.

They were happy. The teens had a baby and Steven pursued seminary studies, ultimately achieving his quest to be a Baptist minister.

When his parents left Texas for Tennessee for his father to work for Bell Helicopter at Piney Flats, Steven and Brooke Bednar began to make frequent visits to the greater Bristol region. They attended races at Bristol Motor Speedway. And they began to consider living in the Tri-Cities area — a move they ultimately made.

Best friends forever

Today, Brooke is 37 and Steven is 36. The couple now lives in Abingdon, Virginia, with their 19-year-old daughter, Kora, and 17-year-old son, Cole.

While Steven’s passion to preach has called him to various church homes, Brooke’s passion for people – and conversation — inspired her to home-school the couple’s children from kindergarten to graduation. The couple’s children now attended Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon and soon plan to enroll at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Currently, Steven is the minister for The Vine Church in Abingdon, which meets on Sunday afternoons at Grace Christian fellowship.

Brooke has turned a love for crafts and art into a business of making and selling jewelry. She maintains a booth at the Abingdon Farmer’s Market, where her most popular jewelry items include earrings shaped like various dog breeds. She fashions much of her art with leather from her native Texas.

As for Steven, well, Brooke no longer has to work at being best befriends with the “cutie.”

It’s been nearly 21 years since she met that freckled-face boy. And it’s clear in their hunger for a happy life — making meals or playing board games — that Steven and Brooke Bednar were meant to be together.

For them, every day is a holiday. Thus, the vibrancy of Valentine’s Day is forever fitting.

“We are basically partners in life,” Brooke said. “Conversation is a lot more important than anything material. Spending time together is what we cherish.”