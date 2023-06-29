ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Town Council has approved its budget for the upcoming fiscal year — with a clause not to touch money in reserves without the council’s permission.

Councilwoman Donna Quetsch made a motion to pass the budget at the council’s June 23 meeting yet sparked a debate on how to pinpoint $1.3 million that is included in the budget from the town’s general reserves.

The budget spans $20.273 million and has no property tax increase, according to Town Manager Mike Cochran.

Still, Quetsch said the budget could not be “sustainable” with the inclusion of potentially using more than $1 million in reserves.

“This is not sustainable with our current revenue collections,” Quetsch added.

In turn, Quetsch made a motion, approved unanimously, that said no money in reserves can be accessed without the council’s authority.

Mayor Amanda Pillion said she did not want to hold up any upcoming projects because funds were not appropriated.

“The budget is a living, breathing document,” said Pillion. “We are passing a budget, but it is not carved in stone.”

One reason for the use of reserves comes from not knowing how to gauge the cost of employees: Over the past year, the town staff has had a turnover rate of 45%, according to Cochran.

Several positions for employees are budgeted, but they are not filled, Cochran said.

“If you partially fund personnel, then you’re really cutting back on personnel,” he said

Retaining employees is a goal for “familiarity,” Cochran said. “so hopefully they’ll spend their career here. It’s a heck of a nice place. And we’re trying to build that culture here.”