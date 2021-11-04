Abingdon conducts survey for comments on trail pump track

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon officials want to hear from the public about how to pump it up.
The town is soliciting survey responses through Friday for how to build a pump track that is slated to adjoin the Virginia Creeper Trail and the Abingdon Sports Complex.
“The survey on the pump track is asking the public opinion on the design, features and any comments that they would like to leave,” said Tonya Triplett, Abingdon’s assistant town manager and director of tourism.
A pump track is a circuit of rollers and banked turns and contains features designed to be ridden completely by riders “pumping” — generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing, Triplett said.
The pump track is an unofficial addition to the Sports Complex. It’s slated to be built on nearly two acres of land — a 1.7-acre tract, to be exact — that adjoins the Virginia Creeper Trail and the Abingdon Sports Complex.
“We are in very early stages on a conceptual design,” Triplett said. “Once we have the concept design, we will be having some public information sessions.”
Triplett says the public’s input is important.
“We want the design of the pump track to fit the needs of the community,” Triplett said.
Essentially, town officials want to gauge “the wants of the community,” said Mike Surrett, Abingdon’s assistant director of public works.
The pump track, as proposed, is “like a bicycle obstacle course,” Surrett said. “There are some paved sections. There are some dirt sections. There are some ramps.”
Triplett said the track “could be all of those things. We’ve looked at other tracks in other areas. Some are gravel. Some are paved.”
Progression Bike Ramps is conducting the survey, Triplett said.
More Information
Take the survey here: progressivebikeramps.com/abingdon/
