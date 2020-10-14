Abingdon company fined $54,000 for hazardous waste violations

The order also states that the facility had been storing some of the hazardous waste in drums that lacked the necessary labels and risk warnings; it kept such drums for longer than 180 days without the required permit or documentation; and it sent more than 6,200 pounds of the hazardous waste, without proper documentation, to a facility that wasn’t authorized to treat or dispose of it.

Additionally, the inspectors found that Wolf Halls Fabricators had not been training employees how to safely handle some of its hazardous waste, nor had it adequately prepared the facility or local emergency response teams for a hazardous waste emergency, the order states.

The company agreed to pay a total of $54,040 for the violations.

Eric Miller, the president of Wolf Hills Fabricators, said that the company had been mismanaging its hazardous waste records, not the waste itself.

“We bought the business in 2016. We didn’t keep up our paperwork,” Miller said by phone Tuesday. “We did everything right. We just didn’t know what paperwork to keep up.”

Miller said that once Wolf Hills Fabricators was notified of the violations, the company addressed them.

“Now we’re back to where we should be,” he said.