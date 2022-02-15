Abingdon Baptist Church cleaning up after collision Friday caused damage

ABINGDON, Va. – Pastor Bill Bryan thanks God the column that was struck at Abingdon Baptist Church was not load-bearing and now focuses his prayers on the driver injured in a Friday night collision at the church on West Main Street.

Abingdon Police responded to the church at approximately 6 p.m. Friday when a vehicle struck the right side of the church building. The collision caused an overhanging canopy to come crashing down, according to police. A corner of the foundation of one of the columns at the front of the church was also struck by the vehicle.

The driver, Dakota Crigger, fled the scene on foot into the sanctuary of the Abingdon Baptist Church, before he was apprehended by law enforcement, police said.

Crigger was transported to Johnson City Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries, police said.

“This awning roof collapsed on top of the vehicle,” Bryan said. “Of course, we’re more concerned about the young man. Our prayers are with him and his family.”

This past weekend, church business went on pretty much business as usual, Bryan said Monday.

“It’s not prohibiting us from having church,” Bryan said. “We had our Valentine banquet Saturday night in our fellowship hall, and we had our Super Bowl Watch Party and Super Chili Cookoff on Sunday.”

Bryan also delivered a sermon called “Hope for the Future” on Sunday morning.

“We had a full slate of programing and we were back in operation,” Bryan said.

Much of the cleanup was handled Friday night and Saturday, Bryan said.

“The exterior damage was limited to an awning,” Bryan said.

That awning leads to an elevator. Now, Bryan said, congregation members will simply have to use umbrellas all the way to the building – in case of inclement weather.

“It’s a minor inconvenience,” Bryan said.

Eventually, though, the pastor said the church plans to replace the awning.

As for the column, it has been patched for now, according to the minister.

“There was one column that was hit,” Bryan said. “It did not come off of the base. A crane was used to put it back on the base. It’s not in danger of falling, but it will have to have some more repairs down the road, of course.”

Thankfully, though, the columns fronting the church are cosmetic and not load-bearing. In other words, the strike did not impose threat of a collapse of the roof, Bryan said.

“There was some limited damage to the church,” he said.

Charges against Crigger are still pending as the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

“We are called to overcome,” Bryan said. “The building is stuff. And we’ve got insurance. The insurance company is working things out. What’s most important is a life.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.