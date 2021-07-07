 Skip to main content
Abingdon approves moving elections to November
ABINGDON, Va. — An ordinance moving Abingdon’s town elections from May to November was approved Tuesday by the Abingdon Town Council.

Council members had no choice, according to Cameron Bell, the town’s acting attorney.

Legislation moving municipal elections across the state to November was approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly in hopes it would increase voter turnout and cut costs. The measure was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in March.

“I’m not so sure that we have a whole lot of choice in that matter,” said Mayor Derek Webb.

Town Manager Jimmy Morani asked if the town needs to amend its charter to reflect this change.

But Bell said that would not be necessary.

In other business, Morani reported that meals tax collections have been higher than “prepandemic levels.”

Morani said this was “a very strong closeout to the fiscal year” — with meals tax collections numbering more than $318,000 through the end of May.

“I think everybody can see that everybody is out and about and shopping at our restaurants,” Morani said.

“Things are looking up.”

