ABINGDON, Va. — Public access to the Abingdon Town Hall has been confined to the first floor, effective today.

Customers can still make utility or tax payments from the service window to the right of the Main Street exterior doors. The town continues to offer payment options by mail, online bill pay or by phone at 276-525-1464.

