A town in peril - Future of 'the Pound' is in doubt

POUND, Va. - Pound Town Council member Leabern Kennedy recalls a time when her hometown was much different than it is today.

“I can remember going through town and you couldn't find a parking spot,” Kennedy said.

Now the Southwest Virginia town known as “the Pound” is on the brink of nonexistence.

Pound native Terry Short served one term on the Town Council from 2014 to 2018. According to Short, mismanagement, inappropriate actions – like embezzlement by a former town employee – and inactions prior to 2020, he says, all led to the situation the town now find itself facing - the possibility of losing its charter.

“They’re at a crossroads right now,” Short said of the current council. “They are at a great opportunity to reset and restart and put the Pound on the path that it needs to be.”

A bill by Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore to repeal Pound’s charter effective Nov. 1, 2023 passed both the state house and senate this month. Farahn Morgan, communications director for Kilgore, said the bill was “designed to help motivate and set a deadline for progress to be made.”

“I think that (Kilgore) genuinely wants the town to succeed,” Morgan said. “I do really think that this was meant to be a motivator for town officials to really start to get organized and start to make progress.”

A full Pound Town Council met on March 15 with three newly appointed members. During the meeting, the council appointed a town attorney and signed an agreement with the Virginia Municipal League to work to “prevent the town’s extinction.”

Kennedy said Kilgore wants the town to complete a number of tasks that could lead to the preservation of the locality of less than 900 people. Those items include basic governmental tasks like hiring a town attorney, approving a budget, completing trainings and following all laws.

Pound local Rob Stidham, a grocery store manager, said he wants the town to survive, but is worried about its finances.

“I appreciate all of them trying to keep it a town, but how do you do it without some kind of funding?” Stidham said. “How do you bring something back that’s gone so far?”

The majority of Pound’s citizens want to keep the charter, according to Stidham, who said some people are refusing to pay town taxes because they heard the county will absorb the town.

Another issue facing Pound is the fairly recent closure of its only bank, which is forcing the townspeople to travel to banks in neighboring towns like Clintwood.

“I think that the town needs to stay a town primarily so the businesses stay in business,” Short said.

If Kilgore's legislation becomes law, Short said the town’s assets and liabilities would “be assumed” by Wise County. One problem with that, Short said, is the potential closure of the town’s fire department.

“If the town goes under, there is no guarantee that the fire department will continue to exist,” Short said. “They will be at the mercy of Wise County, because the Town of Pound Fire Department only exists when the Town of Pound exists.”

During public comment at the March 15 council meeting, one speaker suggested the council let the citizens vote in November on whether or not they want the town to keep its charter.

Pound Mayor Stacey Carson is open to that idea, but until the council decides to put the question on the ballot, they are “working to try to save the charter,” she said.

“I will do whatever the citizens want,” Carson said. “If they want us to keep our charter, I’ll do whatever I can to help us keep it. If there is a referendum that does come up, if council agrees to that, then if they decide that they want us to give up our charter, I will do whatever I can to make that a smooth transition also.”

For Kennedy, who was elected last fall, the effort to save the town is about doing what the people want.

“When I ran for election, I went door to door, and the majority of the citizens indicated that they wanted to keep the charter,” Kennedy said. “I have had some people tell me that they elected me so that I would save our charter, and that’s what I'm going to try my very best to do.”

Cindy Mullins, Pound’s crime prevention officer, is among those who want to see the town survive.

“We’re a small town with a huge heart,” Mullins said. “There have been a lot of things happen that we aren’t proud of, but that doesn’t define who we are. Our heart and our dedication to the town is what defines us.”