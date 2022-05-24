A passion for community service guides Bristol native

Bristol, Tennessee native Carolyn Ferrell has a knack for leadership and a heart for service.

This year’s recipient of the YWCA Tribute to Women Award in the “Transform” category, Ferrell has long been of service to the community through volunteering and owning roles of leadership.

“Once a person gets involved in the community, I think they start to see more of the needs, and they're just compelled to help each other, to help their fellow man, and to help children especially,” Ferrell said.

From PTA mom at Avoca Elementary School, to reading buddy, to holding numerous titles, including president and chairperson, Ferrell’s passion for community service has guided much of her life.

Ferrell’s people skills have continued to sharpen as vice president of human resources and community relations at The Robinette Company, a Bristol, Tennessee packaging manufacturer with more than 340 employees

“Human resources is a very rewarding occupation, and it can sometimes be very trying,” Ferrell said. “You run into employees who have life’s little problems, and sometimes not so little problems crop up.”

Ferrell's past leadership positions include Bristol Chamber of Commerce president, United Way of Bristol president and chair of the Sullivan County NETWORKS partnership.

Currently serving as chair of the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services Advisory Council, Ferrell says the biggest takeaway from her time as a community leader has been seeing the things that people have in common.

“I’ve learned that we are all just alike,” Ferrell said. “We all want to be noticed. We want to feel like someone hears us, and we want to feel like we are loved. I think that is just human nature for everyone.”

Born and raised in Bristol, Ferrell, who has two degrees from King University, is proud to call the place home.

“I love it here,” Ferrell said. “I had opportunities to move away, and I just couldn't do it.”

Moving forward, an already accomplished Ferrell says she will continue to follow her intuition and go wherever she is led.

“Wherever the doors open, I just want to look in the door and see if it's the right fit for me,” Ferrell said. “I think God opens doors for all of us, and we have to go through them.”

ABOUT THE AWARD: Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.

