A groundbreaking day

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Some much needed relief is on the way at the Sullivan County Jail.

County leaders participated in a ceremonial dirt shoveling in Blountville Monday, marking the official start to a long anticipated jail expansion project.

“The need for this new jail is obvious, from the aging building design to the overcrowding issue we have faced for several years,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during Monday’s groundbreaking.

The jail’s inmate capacity will increase by more than 600 inmates once the expansion project is complete, according to Cassidy, who said his office has been only “slightly successful” in reducing the inmate population at the jail which had three inmates escape just last month.

“This jail project is also about working conditions, efficiency and safety for all involved,” Cassidy said. “Today we not only celebrate the start of a new jail build, but a fulfilled responsibility by providing a safe and secure jail facility.”

The new facility, set to be constructed behind the existing jail, will add 564 inmate beds to the complex, according to Cassidy, who said there are currently 930 inmates at the facility for only 619 certified beds.

The expansion project, totaling more than $90 million, is also aimed at limiting the number of repeat offenders in the facility and better preparing inmates for their release, Cassidy said.

“With this addition, my main goal and objective is to have that extra space for rehabilitative efforts and reentry for these inmates,” Cassidy said.

According to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, the new jail will cost about $96 million, which he said will be paid by future generations.

“It’s all local funding,” Venable said. “This jail is funded by the citizens of Sullivan County. It’s funded over a long period of time where the burden doesn’t fall totally on our taxpayers today. It will fall on taxpayers 10 years, 20 years and 30 years from now.”

Construction will take about three years to complete, according to Venable. Notable improvements in the new facility will include higher ceilings and no “blind spots,” Cassidy said.

“It’s going to be a podular style where we can separate and segregate the inmates two to four at a time rather than the dormitory style we have now where we have 35 to 40,” Cassidy said. “We can keep a better direct line of sight, (and) there will be a less likelihood of inmate-on-inmate assaults and inmate-on-staff assaults.”

Three Sullivan County Jail inmates escaped through a ceiling HVAC vent Feb. 4, an escape Cassidy has partly contributed to facility failure.

Two inmates from the jailbreak – Tobias Carr, 38, of Kingsport, and Timothy Sarver, 45, of Pulaski, Virginia – robbed an Eastern North Carolina gas station before leading law enforcement on a chase that stopped near Wilmington. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation later said the two were deceased.

The third escapee – Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee – was later arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilmington, North Carolina.