A few April showers may keep the dust down at BMS this weekend

NASCAR fans ready to watch some down and dirty racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway this coming weekend can expect pleasant weather with some chances of rain showers through Monday.

“There will probably be a few showers here and there. But I don’t think it will be raining the whole weekend,” Jeanie McDermott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said. “Friday is going to be pretty good. It’s going to be dry. And highs are going to be in the low-to-mid 70s.”

Temperatures will be “a little bit colder than normal on Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

The high on Saturday should be about 68 degrees. The high on Easter Sunday will be 65 degrees.

Some rain showers are going to be moving in Friday night and Saturday morning.

“The best chance for rain showers will be after midnight Friday through noon Saturday,” she said.

Saturday night’s skies should be dry, she said. That’s good news for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. The green flag for the race is expected to drop shortly after 8 p.m.

“On Sunday, there’s just a very small chance in the afternoon of showers – about a 20% to 30% chance,” McDermott said. The Food City Dirt Race is expected to begin at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Lows during the period will be in the 40s, according to the National Weather service.

The likelihood of rain will increase to a 50% to 60% chance after midnight on Sunday to noon on Monday, McDermott said.

