A dusting or a foot of snow? It depends

Snowy weather hitting the Pacific coast on Thursday could bring as much as a foot of white stuff to the highest elevations of the Mountain Empire this weekend.

At this point, predictions call for about three to seven inches of snow in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.

Yet, then again, there may not be much, said Glenn Carrin, a meteorologist with the National Western Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“There will be snow, but it might just be on the flurry and dusting kind of stuff,” Carrin said. “It’s hard to say if the center of the storm will move west of our area or south and east of our area. It’s still early. Will it be 100 miles to our west or 100 miles to our east? That just determines the kind of weather that we get. It’s like going bowling and you just barely miss the head pin.”

The impact of the storm could vary widely – whether the center hits Nashville, Tennessee, or Greenville, South Carolina.

Predicting the weather at this point brings a “measure of uncertainty,” Carrin said.

“There will be precipitation with this thing, moving into East Tennessee probably Saturday evening, Saturday night and then pressing a good bit through the day on Sunday and maybe even some Sunday night stuff,” he said.

How the storm may move up the valley from Tennessee to Virginia remains unclear.

“If we get on the cold side of it and it passes to our east, there’s a better chance that we’ll have an earlier onset of precipitation,” he said.

Predicting the path is uncertain because it still must move across the Rocky Mountains, which could change the storm, he said. “There’s just a lot of dynamics involved.”

The mountains of North Carolina could get a foot of snow, he said.

In Tennessee, the Pigeon Forge area could receive about two to three inches while the mountains of Wise County, Virginia may get as much as seven inches, he said.

The forecast is now on the radar for Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the coordinator of emergency management for Washington County, Virginia.

“We just prepare for the worst,” she said. “Forecasts are difficult. So we will be keeping a close eye on it and just respond accordingly.”

Spence Flagg, the owner of Cascade Draft House on State Street in downtown Bristol is planning to serve some beer and play some musical bingo this weekend no matter what kind or how much precipitation falls from the sky.

“The obvious stuff is to make sure everything is salted down and make sure our path and patio is welcoming for our guests.” Flagg said. “We’ll keep the heat on and keep the beer cold.” Flagg said. “We’re going to have fun regardless.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.