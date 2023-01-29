A boy's joy of new boots for Christmas

Dear Santa Claus,

I want to thank you for the boots that you left for my son this year under the Christmas tree. Obviously, it is true: You do see everything.

Like, you must have known just how, well, not naughty or nice but just plain silly my teenage son and his best buddy acted last summer when they borrowed a boat and sank it at Clear Creek Lake — just for fun.

As I’m sure you already know, the boys got the boat back.

Why, it was down on the muddy lake bottom only about four feet below the water’s surface. They should have been fishing. That’s what they told me they were going to do. But, they said, the fish weren’t biting.

Look, Mr. Claus: I know what it’s like to be a teen boy on the water. Once, when I was 15, I had to come home to tell my daddy — on his birthday — that I lost his outboard motor because I did not fasten it well enough to the back of the boat and it jumped off.

Splash!

But there was my beloved daddy and me the rest of the morning, using a prong hoe to feel around the bottom of the Elizabeth River until we pulled up that motor and brought it back aboard.

You probably also laughed because daddy and I were so excited that we rowed for five minutes before we realized we weren’t going anywhere because the anchor was still keeping us in place.

That 9.9-horsepower outboard motor eventually ran again. And, years later, I sold it to some guy who lived in Grundy, Virginia.

Now back to the boots.

My son lost a pair of boots at the lake. He went back to the lake, over and over, but could never figure out where went — the parking lot, the grass, the back of his buddy’s pickup truck or submerged in the muddy lake bottom at Bristol, Virginia.

That’s OK. He loves his new boots the best.

Sincerely,

Joe Tennis