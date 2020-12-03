96.3 The Possum to host 30-hour toy drive under Paramount Center marquee

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy estimates that more than 1,300 local children face a bleak Christmas this year. To brighten up their holiday, the toy drive to benefit the Sheriff’s Office’s “Toys From Cops” event. Beginning Friday at 3 p.m. and going through 9 p.m. Saturday, Possum DJs will be under the marquee collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be provided. Those who donate toys will be eligible for prizes like Visa gift cards, Dollywood tickets and tickets to Paramount shows.