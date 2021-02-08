90-year-old Abingdon woman uses her knitting skills to provide hats for needy

“We have quite a number of homeless people in Bristol, Virginia, many of them live and sleep on the streets. I think it’s a great thing that we can distribute the hats to those who really need them,” said Ratcliff. “My officers and I come into contact with these people each day, and we like helping them out when we can.”

Hughes said the yarn shop has been doing its part to help the less fortunate this winter.

Since December, they have pinned individually wrapped hats in all shapes and sizes to the fence in front of the shop with a note that reads, “Baby it’s cold outside, need a hat, take a hat.”

“We have been fortunate to have enough donations to keep replenishing the fence all winter. Every time we think we’re running out of hats, another donation comes in,” she said.

She estimated they put out 25 hats each week.

Hughes explained the hat project was born from an event they host each year. In July, during “Yarn Amnesty” the business gives $1 store credit per pound for unwanted yarn donated. The business normally passes the yarns to people who crochet and knit chemo hats, prayer shawls and baby items for hospitals.