While most law enforcement agencies say they’ve been blessed to have healthy employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least nine law enforcement staff members in the Mountain Empire have tested positive for the coronavirus — including eight employees at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies in Smyth County and Wythe County have tested positive within the last two weeks, authorities said.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said late Tuesday that eight positive COVID-19 tests have been reported at his office, including four bailiffs, one patrol deputy, one captain and two support staff members.
Shuler said he believes one of his deputies contracted the virus after encountering a Wythe County deputy. The deputy was among the officers at the July 3 protests in Marion but stayed on standby at the Smyth County Courthouse.
The sheriff said the Health Department, the Saltville Medical Center and Ballad Health are assisting the office with testing and guidance. The courthouse will be closed until Monday, but the Sheriff’s Office remains open. Shuler said citizens using the office need to use the door buzzers or call in for their safety.
“I ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing,” Shuler said. “This virus is real.”
No other deputies or officers have tested positive, according to area officials.
“We have not had any employees test positive,” said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. “We are taking extra precautions.”
Washington County Sheriff’s Office staff members are being screened daily for any COVID-19 symptoms to prevent any spread to others, Andis said. Officers also go through many hours of training on how to protect the public from communicable diseases.
No Sullivan County employees have been sent for testing, but Capt. Andy Seabolt said some could have been tested on their own.
“We have been blessed to have kept a healthy staff during the pandemic,” Seabolt said. “Staff members are still exercising caution and will continue to into the foreseeable future.”
No Wise County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive, but some have been tested as a precaution. All have returned negative, according to Sheriff Grant Kilgore.
“A this time, we have not had any of our staff test positive for COVID-19,” Kilgore said. “We have truly been blessed up to this point.”
Kilgore said his office is following all precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the local health department.
No officers in either Bristol have tested positive, police department officials in both cities said Tuesday.
“Not as of this date,” said Bristol Virginia Police Department Capt. Darryl Milligan. “We’ve been lucky.”
Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Blaine Wade said his department continues to take extra precautions during the pandemic.
Reporter Jasmine Franks contributed to this story.
