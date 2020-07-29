Sullivan County voters will choose between nine candidates for four Board of Education seats on the ballot in the Aug. 6 election. All four seats have at least two candidates, and one — the District 5 seat — has three.
All of the candidates spoke about their desire to help the Sullivan County school system reopen safely and responsibly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has thrown school administrators curveball after curveball as it continues to evolve and cases rise in the region.
Other top issues they’re discussing include pay for the county’s teachers, which multiple candidates said needs to be more competitive; construction and maintenance of school buildings; improving relations between the school board and the Sullivan County Commission; maintaining a strong academic curriculum; and expanding career and technical education opportunities for students.
Here’s our guide to the candidates and their priorities.
District 7
Jane Thomas, 71, is an incumbent who has -served for five years. She stepped in to fill a vacancy on the board, then was reelected.
She has worked in Sullivan County Schools for the past 17 years as a speech language pathologist.
Thomas said that one of her top priorities, if reelected, would be to maintain an academically rigorous curriculum that teaches students traditional values.
“We’ve got a lot of socialistic areas [in today’s teaching] that I feel like have drawn our children away from love of our country and respect for our government,” Thomas said. “And we’re putting developmentally inappropriate material in front of students.”
She said she would push for a strong academic curriculum that emphasizes helping students develop skills in math, reading, science and civics.
Mary Rouse, 67, spent 32 years working as an educator in the area before retiring.
She said she’s seeking the seat because, “I just want to serve and help children and teachers in any way that I possibly can. People have asked me for years to run for the school board, and I just never felt like it was the right time. I felt like now was the right time.”
If elected, Rouse said, one of her biggest priorities would be helping the Sullivan County schools navigate the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic and figure out how to get students back into their classrooms in a safe way.
“We want safety to be first and foremost. However, getting these kids back in school is very important,” Rouse said.
Beyond the pandemic, Rouse said her main priority would be to make sure that the county’s students get the best education possible “so that they can become productive, responsible citizens.”
District 3
Matthew Spivey, 39, is a Kingsport resident who has served one term on the school board.
If reelected, he said his top priority would be to help the schools respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We need to figure out how we can safely educate our children and be able to get our families and their guardians back to some sense of normalcy and be able to work,” Spivey said.
His other top priorities would include making teachers’ salaries more competitive, as well as making sure the school system invests its funds wisely. He said he also just wants to make sure the county’s students get what they need.
“We need to ensure that the children in Sullivan County receive services and programs that are comparable to all the other local school systems,” Spivey said.
Mark Vicars Jr., 30, is challenging incumbent Matthew A. Spivey for the District 3 seat. Vicars said that one of the biggest reasons he’s running would be to improve the school board’s transparency with its budget, which he said would improve the board’s relationships with the County Commission.
“There’s no transparency in the money,” Vicars said. “A lot of county commissioners, they just want to understand what’s going on. I feel I could mend those broken ties a little bit.”
Vicars said other top priorities for him would be ensuring strong support and respect for county teachers, improving the school’s maintenance of its properties and increasing students’ access to career and technical education.
On the COVID-19 front, he said he supports a model that would give parents and their children “freedom of choice” about whether to attend school in person or online.
“There’s no one right way to do any of this,” Vicars said. “We need to put the safety of the students first. But we need to get the kids back to school because they need that interaction.”
District 5
Randall Jones, 71, is an incumbent who has served two terms on the board.
“I’ve been involved in education for 37 years,” said Jones, who served as the assistant superintendent of the Bristol school system before he retired.
Jones said he also taught middle school and high school classes and served in a variety of other school leadership roles, including principal of Tennessee High School.
The biggest issue the county schools face right now is COVID-19 and trying to reopen schools safely, which he would focus on if reelected, he said.
“My big concern right now is trying to find a way to provide [for the] needs of all students and the parents who are working parents,” Jones said.
He added that he’d also focus on managing the school budget well to ensure proper maintenance of school properties; making sure the new career and technical education program at the new West Ridge High School is strong; and ensuring that the school’s curriculum remains strong and effective.
Grover Blane Starnes, 62, said one of his top priorities, if elected, would be to manage school funds well and improve the maintenance of school properties.
“Instead of Band-Aiding the results of long-term neglect, we should address the core problems to prevent future issues,” Starnes said.
He said he would also prioritize making sure the schools have enough textbooks, which he said has been a problem in the past, come up with a responsible COVID-19 plan for the school year, and improve relations between the school board and the Sullivan County Commission.
He said he would propose creating a monthly committee made up of members from both government bodies to help them problem-solve in a timely fashion.
Jason K. Horton, 40, said that one of the biggest reasons he’s running for the school board is to try to direct more school funds where he says they need to go: back into classrooms.
“We need to put more of our money into the classrooms and our teachers,” Horton said. “That’s ground zero [when] you look at the school system. If they don’t have the materials they need, or our teachers are spending out of pocket to buy ink cartridges, have we overlooked that part of our public education?”
Horton said that he’s also keen to maximize students’ job opportunities through the new career and technical education programs that will be available at West Ridge High, and added that his industrial construction background could help him bring in more companies that want to provide technical training to high school students.
In addition, he emphasized that he would represent all of the communities in District 5 fairly and equally, and work to help the schools balance students’ safety and learning needs during the pandemic.
District 1
Mark Ireson, 52, is finishing his first term on the school board. He said he’s running for reelection because his communities face a lot of challenges with the consolidation of multiple high schools into the new West Ridge High School.
“It’s going to be a very difficult time for my zone,” Ireson said. “[My community] needs a strong voice, and I believe I’m that voice.”
Ireson said he would work to advocate for the needs if District 1 students and families amid the school consolidation. If reelected, he said he would also prioritize making sure the career and technical education programs at the new West Ridge High School are strong. Additionally, he emphasized the need to retain county teachers and help the school system offer them salaries that are competitive with those in Kingsport and Bristol.
“We’ve got some of the best teachers in the area,” Ireson said. “But we’re not showing them that we value them as teachers. We’re so focused on saving money, [but] we should be spending some of that money where it belongs.”
Mark D. Harris, 51, whose father, Larry Harris, served on the school board in years past — said he’s running for the board because he’s not satisfied with the board’s recent management.
He said he was disappointed with the removal of Sullivan South High School from his communities and wants to help District 1 thrive.
Harris also said that, if elected, he would work to improve pay for teachers in the county.
“The county loses highly qualified, very good teachers to [Kingsport and Bristol] every year simply because they’re not paid competitively,” Harris said.
He added that he would work to improve communication between the board and the Sullivan County Commission.
